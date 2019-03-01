Hong Kong: Stocks end week with gains

Hong Kong stocks ended higher Friday on refreshed hopes for the China-US trade talks, while investors were also cheered by data indicating a slight improvement in Chinese factory activity.

[HONG KONG]

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong added 0.63 per cent, or 178.99 points, to 28,812.17.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.80 per cent up, or 53.06 points, at 2,994.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, China's second exchange, closed 1.20 per cent higher, or 18.51 points, at 1,564.84.

AFP