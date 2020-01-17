You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end week with gains

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 4:20 PM

The Hang Seng index added 0.60 per cent, or 173.38 points, to close at 29,056.42.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished Friday on a positive note, with investors retaining optimism over the outlook following this week's signing of the China-US trade pact that eased tensions between the economic superpowers.

The Hang Seng index added 0.60 per cent, or 173.38 points, to close at 29,056.42.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.05 per cent, or 1.41 points, to 3,075.50 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.29 per cent, or 5.29 points, to 1,806.28.

