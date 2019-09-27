Hong Kong: Stocks end week with loss

Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a low note Friday, surrendering the previous day's gains as US political turmoil weighed on sentiment.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a low note Friday, surrendering the previous day's gains as US political turmoil weighed on sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 87.12 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 25,954.81.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.11 per cent, or 3.08 points, to 2,932.17 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.91 per cent, or 14.54 points, to end at 1,612.26.

AFP