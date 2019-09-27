You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end week with loss

Fri, Sep 27, 2019 - 4:36 PM

doc77aakudwokgybr62icb_doc76jmzj0hfar1cb2d9j1v.jpg
Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a low note Friday, surrendering the previous day's gains as US political turmoil weighed on sentiment.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a low note Friday, surrendering the previous day's gains as US political turmoil weighed on sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 87.12 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 25,954.81.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.11 per cent, or 3.08 points, to 2,932.17 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.91 per cent, or 14.54 points, to end at 1,612.26.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly