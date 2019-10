Hong Kong stocks ended the week with another loss on Friday after the government said it was banning face masks in a bid to quell months-long, sometimes violent protests, with traders worried it could provoke further unrest.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.11 per cent, or 289.28 points, to 25,821.03.

Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday.

AFP