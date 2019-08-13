You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end with big losses

Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 4:23 PM

Hong Kong shares sank more than two per cent Tuesday following steep losses on Wall Street, with investors hit by worries over political unrest in the city as well as uncertainty about the China-US trade standoff.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares sank more than two per cent Tuesday following steep losses on Wall Street, with investors hit by worries over political unrest in the city as well as uncertainty about the China-US trade standoff.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.10 per cent, or 543.42 points, to 25,281.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.63 per cent, or 17.73 points, to 2,797.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.69 per cent, or 10.36 points, to 1,498.63.

