Hong Kong: Stocks end with fresh losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell for a fourth day in a row Thursday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates but investors were left guessing about the possibility of more reductions this year.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.07 per cent, or 285.17 points, to 26,468.95.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.46 per cent, or 13.62 points, to 2,999.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.03 per cent, or 17.02 points, to 1,672.63.

AFP