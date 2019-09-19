You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end with fresh losses

Thu, Sep 19, 2019 - 4:46 PM

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.07 per cent, or 285.17 points, to 26,468.95.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell for a fourth day in a row Thursday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates but investors were left guessing about the possibility of more reductions this year.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.46 per cent, or 13.62 points, to 2,999.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.03 per cent, or 17.02 points, to 1,672.63.

