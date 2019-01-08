You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end with further gains

Tue, Jan 08, 2019 - 4:48 PM

colin-hsi-8.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended flat Tuesday, having swung in and out of positive territory through the day after a recent rally, with investors keeping tabs on trade talks between Chinese and US officials in Beijing.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.15 per cent, or 39.75 points, to close at 25,875.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.26 per cent, or 6.63 points, to 2,526.46 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.12 per cent, or 1.52 points, to 1,299.89.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
4 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
5 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

Must Read

BP_condo_080119_32.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices slip 0.8% in December: SRX flash estimates

SG4 rendering image.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Technology

Equinix will invest US$85.3m to build 4th data centre in Singapore

Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore urges Asean countries to use new trade route to access western China

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Kimly receives S$1.4m advance repayment from aborted sale of ASC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening