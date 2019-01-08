Hong Kong: Stocks end with further gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended flat Tuesday, having swung in and out of positive territory through the day after a recent rally, with investors keeping tabs on trade talks between Chinese and US officials in Beijing.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.15 per cent, or 39.75 points, to close at 25,875.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.26 per cent, or 6.63 points, to 2,526.46 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.12 per cent, or 1.52 points, to 1,299.89.

AFP