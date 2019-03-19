Hong Kong: Stocks end with further gains

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEx) flag is seen hoisted outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong. Hong Kong stocks finished higher Tuesday, extending a rally to a fourth day as investors look ahead to the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.19 per cent, or 57.27 points, to close at 29,466.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.18 per cent, or 5.44 points, to 3,090.98 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.18 per cent, or 2.97 points, to 1,688.76.

AFP