Hong Kong: Stocks end with gains

Hong Kong shares ended Thursday in positive territory after fluctuating through the day but investors remain on edge over China-US trade and Donald Trump's planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended Thursday in positive territory after fluctuating through the day but investors remain on edge over China-US trade and Donald Trump's planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.31 per cent, or 94.77 points, to 30,760.41.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.45 per cent, or 14.31 points, to 3,154.65 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.42 per cent, or 7.67 points, to 1,827.05.

AFP