Hong Kong: Stocks end with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished higher Tuesday to extend the previous day's rally as investors tracked a record lead from Wall Street after the US and Mexico agreed a revised free-trade deal.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.28 per cent, or 80.35 points, to close at 28,351.62.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.10 per cent, or 2.92 points, to 2,777.98. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.07 per cent, or 0.99 points, to 1,497.70.

AFP