Hong Kong: Stocks end with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks clawed back some of the previous day's hefty losses to end higher Tuesday as investors cheered China's confirmation that its top negotiator will attend this week's US trade talks despite Donald Trump's tariffs threat.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.52 per cent, or 153.20 points, to 29,363.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.69 per cent, or 19.93 points, to 2,926.39 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.62 per cent, or 24.51 points, to 1,540.31.

AFP