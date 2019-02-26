Hong Kong: Stocks end with losses

Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks ended lower Tuesday after the previous surge as investors await fresh developments in the China-US trade standoff.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong shed 0.65 per cent, or 187.24 points, to 28,772.06.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.67 per cent, or 19.76 points, to 2,941.52, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.49 per cent, or 7.57 points, to 1,549.71.

