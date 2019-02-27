Hong Kong: Stocks end with losses

Hong Kong stocks ended slightly lower Wednesday, with earlier gains reversed after Pakistan said it had shot down two Indian jets, fuelling fears of an escalating confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong dipped 0.05 per cent, or 14.62 points, to 28,757.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.42 per cent, or 12.30 points, to 2,953.82 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.57 per cent, or 8.79 points, to 1,540.92.

AFP