Hong Kong: Stocks end with losses

Wed, Jul 17, 2019 - 4:28 PM

Hong Kong stocks retreated on Wednesday, hit by concerns about the China-US trade row and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's interest rate plans.
The Hang Seng Index eased 0.1 per cent, or 26.45 points to 28,593.17.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.20 per cent, or 5.92 points, to 2,931.69, but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.16 per cent, or 2.54 points, to 1,574.35.

