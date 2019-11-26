Hong Kong: Stocks end with losses

The Hang Seng index eased 0.29 per cent, or 79.12 points, to 26,913.92.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished Tuesday on a negative note as investors await fresh details on the China-US trade talks, but Chinese online retail giant Alibaba surged on its trading debut.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.89 points to 2,907.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.32 per cent, or 5.19 points, to 1,605.64.

AFP