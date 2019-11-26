You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end with losses

Tue, Nov 26, 2019 - 4:32 PM

Bloomberg

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished Tuesday on a negative note as investors await fresh details on the China-US trade talks, but Chinese online retail giant Alibaba surged on its trading debut.

The Hang Seng index eased 0.29 per cent, or 79.12 points, to 26,913.92.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.89 points to 2,907.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.32 per cent, or 5.19 points, to 1,605.64.

AFP

