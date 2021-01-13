Hong Kong: Stocks end with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished slightly lower on Wednesday as profit-takers moved in following a recent rally, while US stimulus hopes were offset by virus concerns.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.15 per cent, or 41.15 points, to 28,235.60.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.27 per cent, or 9.69 points, to 3,598.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 1.08 per cent, or 26.23 points, to 2,393.74.

AFP