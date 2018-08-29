Hong Kong: Stocks end with more gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Wednesday, marking a third straight gain after another record on Wall Street, but investors were cautious as they await developments in the China-US trade row.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.23 per cent, or 64.82 points, to close at 28,416.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.31 per cent, or 8.69 points, to end at 2,769.29. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.56 per cent, or 8.41 points, to 1,489.29.

AFP