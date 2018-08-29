You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end with more gains

Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 4:26 PM

file71jt4gtscwn68mg61wx.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Wednesday, marking a third straight gain after another record on Wall Street, but investors were cautious as they await developments in the China-US trade row.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.23 per cent, or 64.82 points, to close at 28,416.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.31 per cent, or 8.69 points, to end at 2,769.29. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.56 per cent, or 8.41 points, to 1,489.29.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

BT_20180829_YOCAP29_3545246.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

Lee Chee Koon to be CapLand's president, group CEO from Sept 15

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 DBS or UOB, why not both?
3 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Global Finance names DBS world's best bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc71noymei6yf1lzo9c7_doc71nrwh5jhehu7j012h5.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP talks could be nearing finish line; integrated Asean a more attractive economic partner: PM Lee

Aug 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

APAC Realty to enter Hainan property market with 40% joint venture

Aug 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB, Synagie tie up to help SMEs manage online sales channels

Aug 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Disposal of RHT's assets to Fortis 'on normal commercial terms': IFA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening