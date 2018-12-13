Hong Kong: Stocks end with more healthy gains

Hong Kong shares rallied more than one per cent for the second straight day Thursday as investors grow optimistic for China-US trade talks.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rallied more than one per cent for the second straight day Thursday as investors grow optimistic for China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.29 per cent, or 337.64 points, to 26,524.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.23 per cent, or 31.90 points, to 2,634.05 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.11 per cent, or 14.89 points, to 1,360.92.

AFP