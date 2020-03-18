Hong Kong: Stocks erase early gains to end sharply lower

The Hang Seng Index sank 4.18 per cent, or 971.91 points, to 22,291.82.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares suffered an afternoon collapse on Wednesday, reversing a morning rally that had come on the back of massive stimulus pledges from governments looking to soften the impact of the coronavirus.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.83 per cent, or 50.88 points, to 2,728.76 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1.55 per cent, or 26.49 points, to 1,678.25.

AFP