Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of trade Wednesday, building on gains this week with energy firms again enjoying a rally on the back of rising oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.24 per cent, or 68.60 points, to 28,317.48.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.30 per cent, or 8.24 points, to 2,771.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.21 per cent, or 3.20 points, to 1,491.85.

AFP