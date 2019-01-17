Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of trade on Thursday, building on the previous two days' gains, after a positive start to the US corporate reporting season.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.19 per cent, or 51.11 points, to 26,953.21.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.12 per cent, or 3.16 points, to open at 2,573.58, but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was 0.05 per cent, or 0.61 points, lower at 1,320.91.

