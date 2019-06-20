You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains at open

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 9:45 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended a rally into a fourth straight day on Thursday after the Federal Reserve paved the way for a cut in interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index opened up 0.38 per cent, or 106.71 points, at 28,308.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.47 points to 2,917.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.08 per cent, or 1.27 points, to 1,525.50.

