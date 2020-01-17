You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains at open

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 10:00 AM

rk_hangseng_170120.jpg
Hong Kong stocks built on the previous day's gains at the open on Friday, with investors turning their attention from the China-US trade deal to the release of corporate earnings.
PHOTO: AP

The Hang Seng Index added 0.36 per cent, or 105.12 points, to 28,988.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.24 per cent, or 7.38 points, to 3,081.46 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.23 per cent, or 4.09 points, to 1,815.66.

