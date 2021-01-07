You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains at open

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 9:43 AM

rk_Hongkong-stocks_070121.jpg
Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Thursday morning, extending gains into a seventh day, as investors welcomed the prospect of more US stimulus measures after the Democrats won the senate and control of Congress.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Thursday morning, extending gains into a seventh day, as investors welcomed the prospect of more US stimulus measures after the Democrats won the senate and control of Congress.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.09 per cent or 23.64 points to 27,715.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 per cent or 2.03 points to 3,552.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.11 per cent or 2.76 points to 2,418.74.

AFP

