You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains in opening trade

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 9:52 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up in the first few minutes of trade on Tuesday, extending the previous day's gains, as investors shifted cautiously ahead of a key Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.23 per cent, or 62.54 points, to 27,289.70.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.05 per cent, or 1.41 points, to 2,889.03 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.15 per cent, or 2.19 points, to 1,504.31.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

BP_Challenger Technologies_180619_9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 The Hot Seat: How risky is angel investing?
3 Allied Tech appoints PwC as special auditor
4 China's food is only going to get pricier
5 Burn not out

Must Read

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

Jun 18, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ESR-Reit, OUE, Global Invacom, FCT, Sembcorp, HMI, 800 Super

Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit raises S$100m from upsized private placement at lower end of price range

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening