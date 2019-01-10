You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains to fifth day

Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 4:20 PM

file72l7x26h37p1a0nt072s.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday with more gains, extending their rally to five straight days on hopes for a breakthrough in China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.22 per cent, or 59.11 points, to end at 26,521.43.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.36 per cent, or 9.24 points, to 2,535.10 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.27 per cent, or 3.47 points, to 1,303.48.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

SL_palm_100119_4.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Stocks

Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

BT_20190110_YOASCOTT10__3664403.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

SL_forum_100119_15.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Re-employment model remains relevant; retirement age should stay at 62: panel

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
4 Recession likely in next 2 years
5 Cheong Sim Lam buys Ascott Raffles Place Singapore for S$353.3 million

Must Read

SL_Gojek_100119_18.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Transport

Gojek's ride-hailing app available to all consumers in Singapore

bp_singtel_100119_12.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power

Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB renews regional bancassurance alliance with Prudential for 15 years

Jan 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Temasek's Singapore Technologies Telemedia selling perpetual issue

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening