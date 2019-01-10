Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains to fifth day

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday with more gains, extending their rally to five straight days on hopes for a breakthrough in China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.22 per cent, or 59.11 points, to end at 26,521.43.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.36 per cent, or 9.24 points, to 2,535.10 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.27 per cent, or 3.47 points, to 1,303.48.

