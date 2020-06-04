Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains to fourth day

Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth straight day Thursday as the easing of lockdown measures around the world continued to trump concerns about China-US tensions.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth straight day Thursday as the easing of lockdown measures around the world continued to trump concerns about China-US tensions.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.17 per cent, or 40.68 points, to 24,366.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.14 per cent, or 4.12 points, to 2,919.25, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.28 per cent, or 5.16 points, to 1,852.54.

AFP