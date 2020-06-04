You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains to fourth day

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 4:27 PM

doc7av9cwyi2qq9lz06l0e_doc6uxafb2ezmaadwgpaqu.jpg
Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth straight day Thursday as the easing of lockdown measures around the world continued to trump concerns about China-US tensions.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth straight day Thursday as the easing of lockdown measures around the world continued to trump concerns about China-US tensions.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.17 per cent, or 40.68 points, to 24,366.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.14 per cent, or 4.12 points, to 2,919.25, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.28 per cent, or 5.16 points, to 1,852.54.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 4, 2020 04:24 PM
Consumer

First Michelin-starred restaurant to close due to Covid-19

THE Covid-19 pandemic has claimed its first Michelin-starred victim, with Vianney Massot Restaurant set to close...

Jun 4, 2020 04:22 PM
Companies & Markets

EHT's sponsor in talks to change control of manager to Far East Consortium

THE special committee taking charge of the restructuring and the strategic review of Eagle Hospitality Trust’s (EHT...

Jun 4, 2020 04:19 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia, the world's top glove supplier, says no quick end to shortage in US$8b industry

[KUALA LUMPUR] A global shortage of medical gloves due to a coronavirus-driven surge in demand will carry over into...

Jun 4, 2020 04:10 PM
Life & Culture

Robot dog hounds Thai shoppers to keep hands virus-free

[BANGKOK] A scurrying robot dog named K9 dispenses hand sanitiser to curious children and wary shoppers - one of the...

Jun 4, 2020 04:00 PM
Consumer

Adidas says China sales back to growth faster than expected

[BERLIN] German sportswear firm Adidas said on Thursday that sales had returned to growth in greater China faster...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.