Hong Kong: Stocks extend losses

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 4:34 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Tuesday, extending the previous day's sell-off, with tech firms among the biggest losers while investors remained on edge over the Turkish financial crisis.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.66 per cent, or 183.64 points, to 27,752.93.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.18 per cent, or 4.91 points, to 2,780.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, receded 0.45 per cent, or 6.81 points, to 1,513.90.

