You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks extend losses at open

Wed, May 16, 2018 - 9:50 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell soon after the open on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as investors fret over a possible sharp rise in US interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.44 per cent, or 137.31 points, to 31,014.72.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.37 per cent, or 11.89 points, to 3,180.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.32 per cent, or 5.92 points, to 1,833.96.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

bp_sgprivate_150518_74.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

yaohui-pixgeneric-6816.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
4 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
5 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

bp_sgprivate_150518_74.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

May 16, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, Keppel, Aspen

May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property, GIC, JustCo invest US$177m to develop co-working space platform across Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening