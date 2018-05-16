Hong Kong: Stocks extend losses at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell soon after the open on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as investors fret over a possible sharp rise in US interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.44 per cent, or 137.31 points, to 31,014.72.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.37 per cent, or 11.89 points, to 3,180.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.32 per cent, or 5.92 points, to 1,833.96.

AFP