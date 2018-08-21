Hong Kong: Stocks extend rally

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended their rally into a third day Tuesday in line with a broad global advance, as investors await the resumption of trade talks between the US and China this week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.56 per cent, or 154.77 points, to close at 27,752.79.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.31 per cent, or 35.36 points, to 2,733.83. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, surged 1.39 per cent, or 20.21 points, to 1,471.28.

AFP