Hong Kong: Stocks extend recovery from last week's losses

Tue, Mar 12, 2019 - 4:33 PM

Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks rose again Tuesday, extending a recovery from last week's sharp losses with energy firms enjoying support from a pick-up in oil prices.
REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong jumped 1.46 per cent, or 417.57 points, to close at 28,920.87.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.10 per cent, or 33.32 points, to 3,060.31 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.68 per cent, or 27.99 points, to 1,695.81.

AFP

