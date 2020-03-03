You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks fail to sustain early gains

Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 4:43 PM

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index inched down 6.86 points to end the day at 26,284.82.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index failed to keep up with gains made in the morning after tracking a blistering performance on Wall Street on hopes for a global response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Shanghai stocks however built on the previous day's gains on Tuesday with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.74 per cent, or 21.97 points, to 2,992.90. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.03 per cent, or 19.27 points, to 1,888.92.

