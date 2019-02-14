Hong Kong: Stocks fall as trade talks begin

Hong Kong stocks retreated Thursday as top US and Chinese officials met in Beijing for trade talks aimed at preventing an escalation in tariffs before a March 1 deadline.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks retreated Thursday as top US and Chinese officials met in Beijing for trade talks aimed at preventing an escalation in tariffs before a March 1 deadline.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.23 per cent, or 65.54 points, to 28,432.05.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.05 per cent lower, or 1.37 points, to 2,719.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.66 per cent, or 9.16 points, to 1,398.84.

