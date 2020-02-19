You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks fall at open

Wed, Feb 19, 2020

Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Wednesday as unease spread through global markets over the deadly new coronavirus that is hitting supply chains and causing economic jitters.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.16 per cent, or 43.74 points, to 27,486.46 in early trade.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.26 per cent, or 7.73 points, at 2,977.25.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was off 0.23 per cent, or 4.34 points, at 1,852.23.

