Hong Kong: Stocks fall at open ahead of GDP figures

Hong Kong stocks fell sharply at the open Wednesday ahead of the release of quarterly growth figures in the financial hub and with US-China trade talks under way in Shanghai.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell sharply at the open Wednesday ahead of the release of quarterly growth figures in the financial hub and with US-China trade talks under way in Shanghai.

The Hang Seng Index was down 1.02 per cent, or 286.09 points, at 28,860.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.27 per cent, or 7.94 points, at 2944.40.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.22 per cent, or 3.52 points, to open at 1578.55.

AFP