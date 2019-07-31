You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks fall at open ahead of GDP figures

Wed, Jul 31, 2019 - 9:50 AM

nz_hangseng_300756.jpg
Hong Kong stocks fell sharply at the open Wednesday ahead of the release of quarterly growth figures in the financial hub and with US-China trade talks under way in Shanghai.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell sharply at the open Wednesday ahead of the release of quarterly growth figures in the financial hub and with US-China trade talks under way in Shanghai.

The Hang Seng Index was down 1.02 per cent, or 286.09 points, at 28,860.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.27 per cent, or 7.94 points, at 2944.40.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.22 per cent, or 3.52 points, to open at 1578.55.

 

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_310782.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Garage

PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

nz_raffles_310722.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

nz_sembcorp_300752.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares tumble on warning of bigger loss in H2

Must Read

nz_raffles_310722.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

nz_cbd_310782.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Garage

PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

Jul 31, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Parkway Life Reit, Starhill Global Reit, CRCT, FHT, Japfa, Lian Beng, Tee Land

Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

Parkway Life Reit raises Q2 DPU by 2.6% on higher rent from Singapore hospitals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly