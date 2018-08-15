Hong Kong: Stocks fall at open on Wednesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened down Wednesday, extending the previous day's losses as Turkey's currency crisis continued to weigh on investors.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.84 per cent, or 233.85 points, to 27,519.08.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.13 per cent, or 3.71 points, to 2,777.25, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.02 per cent, or 0.25 points, to 1,513.65.

AFP