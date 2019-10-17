You are here

Hong Kong stocks finish higher

Thu, Oct 17, 2019 - 4:28 PM

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.69 per cent, or 184.21 points, to 26,848.49.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished on a positive note Thursday as more weak US data raised hopes for another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.05 per cent, or 1.38 points, to 2,977.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely changed, inching up 0.27 points to 1,635.92.

