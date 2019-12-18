Hong Kong: Stocks finish higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with small gains on Wednesday following a record lead from Wall Street but the advance was tempered by profit-taking following the recent trade pact-fuelled rally.

The Hang Seng index added 0.15 per cent, or 40.50 points, to 27,884.21.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.18 per cent, or 5.38 points, to 3,017.04 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely moved, inching up 0.66 points to 1,709.44.

