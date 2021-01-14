Hong Kong: Stocks finish higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Thursday as traders await Joe Biden's proposals on another huge stimulus package for the stuttering US economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.93 per cent, or 261.26 points, to 28,496.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.91 per cent, or 32.75 points, to 3,565.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 1.39 per cent, or 33.34 points, to 2,360.40.

AFP