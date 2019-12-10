Hong Kong: Stocks finish in the red

The Hang Seng index fell 0.22 per cent, or 58.11 points, to 26,436.62.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed Tuesday with fresh losses as traders grow increasingly wary about the lack of news on the China-US tariffs talks with a deadline for fresh measures against Beijing just days away.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.10 per cent, or 2.84 points, to 2,917.32 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.38 per cent, or 6.31 points, to 1,646.82.

AFP