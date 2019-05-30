Hong Kong: Stocks finish lower

Hong Kong shares slipped Thursday as Beijing's ramped-up rhetoric against Washington dashed hopes of an imminent resolution to the US-China trade war, deepening investor anxiety.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares slipped Thursday as Beijing's ramped-up rhetoric against Washington dashed hopes of an imminent resolution to the US-China trade war, deepening investor anxiety.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.44 per cent, or 120.83 points, to close at 27,114.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.31 per cent lower, or 8.89 points, at 2,905.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.62 per cent, or 9.63 points, to close at 1,532.03.

AFP