Hong Kong: Stocks finish lower

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 4:27 PM

Hong Kong stocks closed in negative territory Monday as traders fret over a pick-up in virus infections across the world, forcing the reintroduction of some lockdown measures.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.54 per cent, or 132.55 points, to 24,511.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.08 per cent, or 2.36 points to 2,965.27 but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.29 per cent, or 5.54 points to 1,936.65.

