You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish lower on US vote worries

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 4:22 PM

AK_hkstocks_0411.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished lower on Wednesday on fears the US election result will be drawn out, while Alibaba tumbled after China suspended the planned listing of its financial unit Ant Group.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.2 per cent or 53.59 points to 24,886.14.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2 per cent or 6.37 points to 3,277.44. The Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.3 per cent or 7.05 points to 2,262.14.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 4, 2020 04:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian initiates coverage on Jiutian Chemical with 'buy'

UOB Kay Hian initiated coverage on chemical producer Jiutian Chemical Group with a "buy" rating, and a target price...

Nov 4, 2020 04:27 PM
Consumer

M&S slides to first loss as coronavirus hammers clothing sales

[LONDON] Britain's Marks & Spencer (M&S) reported the first loss in its 94 years as a publicly listed...

Nov 4, 2020 04:14 PM
Government & Economy

Poland to announce new restrictions to curb Covid-19

[WARSAW] Poland will announce more restrictions on Wednesday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the prime...

Nov 4, 2020 04:11 PM
Government & Economy

No improper influence in investigation and prosecution of Parti Liyani: Shanmugam

LAW and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam has categorically stated that there was no improper influence in the...

Nov 4, 2020 04:11 PM
Banking & Finance

Australia's 'Big Four' banks pocket rate cuts, trim fixed loan rates

[SYDNEY] Australia's four major banks said on Wednesday they would not cut rates for a majority of their home loan...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trump's strong showing in South erases Biden hopes for early win

UOB Q3 profit falls 40% to S$668m

Broker's take: DBS raises target price on FCT, says retail sales rebound may be sustainable

Gold slides on dollar bounce as early US poll results trickle in

Stocks to watch: UOB, CapitaLand, Great Eastern, Parkway Life Reit, SIA Engineering

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for