Hong Kong: Stocks finish lower on US vote worries

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished lower on Wednesday on fears the US election result will be drawn out, while Alibaba tumbled after China suspended the planned listing of its financial unit Ant Group.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.2 per cent or 53.59 points to 24,886.14.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2 per cent or 6.37 points to 3,277.44. The Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.3 per cent or 7.05 points to 2,262.14.

