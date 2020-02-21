You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks finish lower on virus worries

Fri, Feb 21, 2020 - 4:39 PM

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.1 per cent, or 300.35 points, to 27,308.81.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower Friday as the rising toll from the deadly coronavirus outside China fanned fears the epidemic's impact on earnings and economic growth could be worse than anticipated.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.1 per cent, or 300.35 points, to 27,308.81.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.3 per cent, or 9.52 points, to 3,039.67.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was up 1.1 per cent, or 21.21 points, at 1,907.35.

