Hong Kong: Stocks finish on a high

Wed, Feb 20, 2019 - 4:23 PM

Hong Kong stocks finished with healthy gains on Wednesday as investors grow hopeful that the US and China will hammer out an agreement to resolve their long-running trade row.
Bloomberg

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.01 per cent, or 285.92 points, to 28,514.05.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.20 per cent, or 5.57 points, to 2,761.22 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.32 per cent, or 4.64 points, to 1,448.24.

AFP

