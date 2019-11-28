You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks finish on negative note

Thu, Nov 28, 2019 - 4:42 PM

The Hang Seng index fell 0.22 per cent, or 60.27 points, to 26,893.73.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with losses Thursday after Donald Trump's decision to sign a bill supporting the city's protests sparked anger in Beijing and fuelled concerns about the outlook for the China-US trade talks.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.47 per cent, or 13.50 points, to 2,889.69 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.26 per cent, or 4.15 points, to 1,597.85.

