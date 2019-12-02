You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks finish on positive note

Mon, Dec 02, 2019 - 4:22 PM

The Hang Seng index rose 0.37 per cent, or 98.23 points, to 26,444.72.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday following forecast-beating Chinese factory data that helped ease concerns about the world's number two economy.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.13 per cent, or 3.83 points, to 2,875.81 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.22 per cent, or 3.50 points, to 1,596.60.

AFP

