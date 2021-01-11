Hong Kong: Stocks finish on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed Monday with slight gains on optimism that US lawmakers will push through a new, huge stimulus for the world's top economy.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.11 per cent, or 30.00 points, to 27,908.22.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.08 per cent, or 38.61 points, to 3,531.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 1.80 per cent, or 43.64 points, to 2,375.86.

