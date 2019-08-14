You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks finish slightly higher

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 4:26 PM

Hong Kong shares ended with gains Wednesday following Donald Trump's decision to delay planned tariffs on a number of Chinese imports, though investors remain on edge over increasingly violent protests that have gripped the city.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.08 per cent, or 20.98 points, to 25,302.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.42 per cent, or 11.66 points, to 2,808.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.69 per cent, or 10.37 points, to 1,509.00.

