You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong stocks finish week on positive note

Fri, Aug 23, 2019 - 4:43 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended the week with a healthy rise on Friday as investors look ahead to a key speech later in the day by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell hoping for hints at further interest rate cuts.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.50 per cent, or 130.61 points, to 26,179.33.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.49 per cent, or 13.99 points, to 2,897.43 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely moved, inching down 0.21 points to 1,578.70.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbiz_230819_1.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

BP_The Hour Glass_230819_2.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

BT_20190823_PGJO23_3871345.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC law firm downsizes after managing partner Jeffrey Ong's scandal

Must Read

nz_MAS_230842.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

July price increase the slowest in 3 years; MAS tweaks core inflation outlook

BP_Reinhart_230819_38.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Harvard economist Carmen Reinhart warns Hong Kong could trigger world recession

nz_sgx_070819.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Stocks

Sinking Singapore stocks still seen as bright spot on dividends

Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

CapitaLand unit prices S$800m 10-year notes at 3.15%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly